Aktrises Bleikas Laivlijas slepenais hobijs - interjera dizains

I design my friends homes. For free. Of all the bad decisions I’ve made, this may be the most fun... Thank you to my daughters for unknowingly loaning me your clothes for “fabric” inspo, thank you @dmitriyco for the stencils that are way too fun it’s not normal, thank you bathroom for having a lose tile that I could steal for more “fabric” inspo, and thank you mom for the sleeping disorder that keeps me up all night. 🙄🦉 👩🏼‍💻🌜🤩

