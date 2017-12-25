Uzpūties vēders! Nē, šī sieviete nav bērniņa gaidībās

Kad aktīvā dzīvesveida un fitnesa entuziaste Mišela Midltone sociālajā vietnē «Instagram» publicēja vairākas fotogrāfijas ar savu vēderu, tas piesaistīja daudzu lietotāju uzmanību. Nē, Mišela nav bērniņa gaidībās - viņai vienkārši uzpūties vēders!
Midltone ir 30 gadus veca auklīte no Vankūveras. Viņa nav profesionāla fitnesa trenere, taču aizraujas ar aktīvu dzīvesveidu. Neskatoties uz to, ka Mišela ir labā fiziskajā formā, viņai ik pa laikam nākas sadzīvot ar kādu problēmu - uzpūtušos vēderu.
«Ja es esmu viena vai kopā ar draugiem mājās, tad mani tas netraucē,» viņa sacījusi izdevumam «Cosmopolitan». «Tomēr, ja esmu publiskā telpā vai bikini, tad tas ir biedējoši.»
Sieviete atklājusi, ka uzpūšanās parasti pāriet pēc vairākām stundām. Ja vēders uzpūšas pirms gulētiešanas, tad nākamajā rītā jau atkal viss ir kārtībā.
When I say I’m bloated... I’m bloated 😂. I do these bloat posts every now and then but people still get surprised at how big my belly gets. Yes I get bloated and it happens when I eat certain foods. I pretty much know which foods are going to do it (high FODMAP) but sometimes I will eat it anyways 🙈. Like earlier I had Greek yogurt and I got bloated within a few minutes but the bloat only lasted for a few hours and now I’m back to normal 🤗. The foods that make me the most bloated are yogurts, protein powders, apples, pears, watermelon, broccoli, cauliflower and asparagus.
Dietoloģe Kirstena Krotersa norāda, ka lielākā daļa cilvēku kaut reizi dzīvē saskaras ar vēdera uzpūšanos, tomēr ir arī tādi cilvēki, kas ar to saskaras regulāri. Parasti tādos gadījumos viņi cieš no gremošanas problēmām.
Midltone nule atklājusi, ka vēders parasti uzpūšas pēc jogurta, brokoļu, puķkāpostu, sparģeļu, ābolu, persiku un arbūzu ēšanas. Kopš šīs informācijas noskaidrošanas Mišela cenšas izvairīties no šiem ēdieniem.
BLOAT // I get bloated all the time 🙄. I pretty much know what foods are going to bloat me so it’s just a matter of if I care or not 😂. I followed #fodmap in the past to figure out what works or doesn’t work for me and it helped immensely. That’s why I recommend girls who tend to get bloated to try a low Fodmap diet. So don’t freak out if your bloated. It’s only temporary and will go away. Some tips I have for if your feeling bloated is a) drink lots of water &/or hot tea b) clean up your diet & avoid foods that you don’t digest well c) get your sweat on 💦. I always feel better after going to gym 😸. Hopefully these tips help! A few of you have also asked about water weight/retention and when I feel like I’m holding onto extra water I make sure to drink more water (when your dehydrated your body will hold onto more water), eat cucumbers 🥒 throughout the day (natural diuretic) or go sit in the dry sauna (after drinking a gallon of water that day). Oh another girl that gets super bloated is @jellydevote. Check her out... she gets it even worse then me 🙀 Shorts @paragonfitwear -MICHELLE for 11% off