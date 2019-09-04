Modes pasaulei sēras - miris fotogrāfs Pēters Lindbergs

When @therealpeterlindbergh shoots, it’s about the women. It’s not about the hair, makeup, or styling, really. He had a way of turning your imperfections into something unique and beautiful... and his images will always be timeless. you will be so missed Peter. I’m honored to have known you and worked with you ❤️

