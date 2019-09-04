Modes pasaulei sēras - miris fotogrāfs Pēters Lindbergs

3. septembrī 74 gadu vecumā aizsaulē devies ievērojamais vācu fotogrāfs Pēters Lindbergs (Peter Lindbergh). Kā liecina ieraksti sociālajos tīklos, pēc viņa sēro lērums pasaules slavenības, kuras reiz viņš tika iemūžinājis savos melnbaltajos foto mākslas darbos.
Leģendārais foto mākslinieks, kurš īpaši mīlēja melnbalto foto, ir sadarbojies ar tādām deviņdesmito gadu supermodelēm kā Sindiju Kraufordi, Naomi Kempbelu un Lindu Evandželistu. Runā, ka tieši pateicoties viņa fotosesijām radās šis deviņdesmito gadu supermodeļu kults.
Pētera foto objktīvā ir lūkojušās tādas leģendas kā Deivids Bovijs, Keita Mosa, Uma Tūrmane, Džuliana Mūra, Katrīna Denēva, Bejonsī, Lēdija Gāga, Breds Pits u.c. zvaigznes cauri gadu desmitiem.
Lindbergs savā karjerā modē ieviesa reālistisku pieeju foto sesijās - atklājot personību bez lielas grima kārtas un neuzkrītošās drēbēs - piemēram, parastā baltā T-kreklā. Fotogrāfs augstāk par visu vērtēja dabiskumu un nepieņēma pārspīlētu attēla digitālo manipulāciju.
When @therealpeterlindbergh shoots, it’s about the women. It’s not about the hair, makeup, or styling, really. He had a way of turning your imperfections into something unique and beautiful... and his images will always be timeless. you will be so missed Peter. I’m honored to have known you and worked with you ❤️
Arī Saseksas hercogi izteikuši līdzjūtību un skumjas par fotogrāfa aiziešanu.
Celebrated photographer Peter Lindbergh passed away at 74 yesterday. The news was announced on his Instagram today, and hours after it was posted, Meghan paid tribute to Lindbergh on @sussexroyal. Meghan had worked with Lindbergh on her British Vogue Forces for Change issue. @sussexroyal shared a photo of them together and in the post's caption, wrote about how Meghan only had Lindbergh in mind for the issue she guest-edited. Lindbergh was the person who revealed what Meghan's personal vision for that shoot was and how it aligned with his own embrace of natural beauty. He spoke glowingly about her in British Vogue, saying, "My instructions from the Duchess were clear [for the cover shoot of the women selected as Forces for Change]: ‘I want to see freckles!’” Lindbergh said said he spoke to Meghan on the phone during the morning of the New York shoot. “Well, that was like running through open doors for me. I love freckles.” “I hate retouching, I hate make-up. I always say, ‘Take the make-up off!’” Lindbergh continued. “The number of beautiful women who have asked me to lengthen their legs or move their eyes further apart…” he laughed. “You would not believe. It’s a culture of madness.” RIP @therealpeterlindbergh 💔
Broken Beyond Words 😢 💔 @therealpeterlindbergh your vitality , your animated Smile ... your kindness and generosity of giving me your home in Paris while mine was being put together !! Oh Peter so many memories of 33 years that my heart right now cannot tell .... MAY YOU BE WITH PAPA RESTING WITH THE HIGHEST 🕊🕊🙏🏾 #ALWAYSAGENTLEMAN