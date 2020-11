Nākamajā nedēļā tiks atsākta "Nord Stream 2" būvniecība

A helicopter flies over the Nordstream gas pipeline terminal prior to an inaugural ceremony for the first of Nord Stream's twin 1,224 kilometre gas pipeline through the Baltic Sea, in Lubmin November 8, 2011. When fully operational in late 2012, Nord Stream's two lines will have the capacity to transport 55 billion cubic metres of Russian gas a year to the EU for at least 50 years. AFP PHOTO / JOHN MACDOUGALL

FOTO: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP