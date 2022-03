"Microsoft" pārtrauc produktu un pakalpojumu pārdošanu Krievijā

(FILES) In this file photo a Microsoft logo adorns a building in Chevy Chase, Maryland on May 19, 2021. - The United States on July 19, 2021 led allies in a fierce condemnation of China over allegedly "malicious" cyber activity, accusing it of criminal extortion, issuing ransom demands to private firms and threatening national security. In comments likely to further strain worsening relations between Washington and Beijing, a senior US official said that China's "irresponsible behavior in cyberspace is inconsistent with its stated objective of being seen as a responsible leader in the world." The United States will also on Monday formally accuse cyber actors affiliated to China's Ministry of State Security of conducting the massive Microsoft Exchange Server hack disclosed in March. (Photo by Eva HAMBACH / AFP) FOTO: EVA HAMBACH