Koronavīruss Latvijā: augstākā saslimstība aizvien divos Pierīgas novados

SEOUL, Dec. 29, 2021 A staff member tests the Omicron variant of COVID-19 at a laboratory in Gwangju, South Korea, on Dec. 29, 2021. South Korea reported 5,409 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday, compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 620,938..The number of the Omicron variant infections was 558, including 252 imported cases and 306 local transmissions, up 109 from the prior day. (NEWSIS/Handout via Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Newsis/Xinhua via ZUMA Press) FOTO: Newsis