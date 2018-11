Direktīva par vienādu kvalitāti viena zīmola precēm dalībvalstīs varētu tikt pieņemta 2020.gadā

EU Commissioner in charge of justice, consumers and gender equality Vera Jourova gives a press conference ahead of Equal Pay Day, in Brussels, Belgium, 26 October 2018. Vera Jourova said: 'Women and men are equal. But women in Europe earn 16.2 per cent less than men. This gender pay gap is not only unfair in principle, but also in practice'. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

FOTO: OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA