Aprīļa vidū VM cer saņemt 45 minūšu Covid-19 diagnostikas testu

March 26, 2020, Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia: Health workers spray disinfectants in front of the hospital's Emergency Room to prevent the spread of the corona virus (COVID-19) in Makassar City, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. On Thursday, the Indonesian government confirmed 893 cases of Corona in Indonesia, with 78 dead and 35 patients recovering. (Credit Image: © Herwin Bahar/ZUMA Wire)

FOTO: Herwin Bahar/ZUMAPRESS.com