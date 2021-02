Skaistumkopšanas asociācijas kritizē veselības ministra attieksmi pret nozari

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: Barbers from King's Cutz give haircuts beneath an awning outside their barbershop while observing safety restrictions on August 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Barbershops and hair salons in Los Angeles currently may only operate outdoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == FOTO: AFP/SCANPIX